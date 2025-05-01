YouTube's Investment Surge: Boosting India's Creator Economy

YouTube is setting its sights on bolstering India's digital creators with an ambitious investment plan. The platform announced a injection of over Rs 850 crore aimed at accelerating growth for creators, artists, and media companies. CEO Neal Mohan highlighted the initiative's potential to transform India's digital landscape.

Indian creators, whose content gathered a staggering 45 billion hours of global watch time last year, will benefit from this significant boost. In the past three years, YouTube has already paid out more than Rs 21,000 crore to Indian creators, underpinning the country's position as a formidable digital powerhouse.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's digital footprint exemplifies India's prominence, with his YouTube subscriber count surpassing that of any other government leader. The burgeoning number of Indian channels, now over 100 million, reflects a vibrant creator economy poised for even greater heights thanks to YouTube's sustained efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)