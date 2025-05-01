Creative Clocks: Designing the Future of Railway Timekeeping
The Railway Ministry has launched a national competition inviting designs for new digital clocks at railway stations. Open to professionals, college, and school students, the contest offers prizes up to ₹5 lakh. Participants must submit original designs online by May 31, 2025, following specific criteria.
- Country:
- India
The Railway Ministry has unveiled a nationwide competition to redesign digital clocks intended for installation at railway stations across the country. With lucrative prizes amounting to ₹5 lakh, the contest is aimed at creative minds eager to contribute to the modernization of station amenities.
Open to three categories—professionals, college students, and school students—this initiative seeks to standardize timekeeping equipment at railway platforms nationwide. Entries can be submitted online from May 1 to May 31, 2025, each requiring a high-resolution format and a certificate of originality.
Dilip Kumar of the Railway Board emphasized the need for originality and clarity in design submissions. Participants can submit multiple entries, supplemented by concept notes detailing the inspiration behind each. Special requirements apply for eligibility within the student categories, ensuring a wide range of participants.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- railway
- design
- competition
- digital clocks
- creative
- prizes
- standards
- innovation
- students
- professionals
ALSO READ
Siyahi Announces Dual Creative Retreats to Empower Aspiring Authors
Serena Williams on Doping Scandals: A Tale of Double Standards in Tennis
Unleashing Creativity: Indian Institute of Creative Skills at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
Kurunnezhuthukal: Children's Creative Chronicles from Kerala
Political Firestorm: BJP's Khandelwal Slams TMC's Banerjee Over 'Double Standards'