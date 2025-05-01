Creative Clocks: Designing the Future of Railway Timekeeping

The Railway Ministry has unveiled a nationwide competition to redesign digital clocks intended for installation at railway stations across the country. With lucrative prizes amounting to ₹5 lakh, the contest is aimed at creative minds eager to contribute to the modernization of station amenities.

Open to three categories—professionals, college students, and school students—this initiative seeks to standardize timekeeping equipment at railway platforms nationwide. Entries can be submitted online from May 1 to May 31, 2025, each requiring a high-resolution format and a certificate of originality.

Dilip Kumar of the Railway Board emphasized the need for originality and clarity in design submissions. Participants can submit multiple entries, supplemented by concept notes detailing the inspiration behind each. Special requirements apply for eligibility within the student categories, ensuring a wide range of participants.

