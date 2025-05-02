Emmy Nods Amid Controversy: '60 Minutes' Faces Trump's Legal Wrath

The '60 Minutes' segment that once landed CBS in hot water with Donald Trump now finds itself nominated for an Emmy Award. The interview with Kamala Harris, which prompted the former president's $20 billion lawsuit accusing deceptive editing, is in the spotlight again for the coveted 'Outstanding Edited Interview' category.

CBS remains steadfast in its defense, insisting the interview was fair and accurate. Nevertheless, parent corporation Paramount Global is reportedly considering a settlement with Trump, much to the dismay of many network journalists. Bill Owens, the former executive producer of '60 Minutes,' resigned, citing corporate constraints following the incident.

Trump continues to voice his discontent, recently targeting The New York Times on social media for highlighting legal experts' views calling the lawsuit baseless. The newspaper remains firm, undeterred by what it terms as intimidation tactics from the former president's camp.

(With inputs from agencies.)