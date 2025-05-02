Devotees Protest 'Dham' Designation of Digha Temple

A controversy has erupted between Odisha and West Bengal regarding the naming of Digha's newly inaugurated Jagannath Temple as 'Jagannath Dham'. Critics argue that the title 'Dham' is an exclusive designation for Puri's historic shrine due to deeply rooted spiritual traditions.

Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik has openly criticized the West Bengal government's decision, demanding an apology from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He stated that the move has hurt millions of Lord Jagannath devotees globally, citing adherence to sacred scriptures.

Further compounding the issue, reports indicate claims of 'Brahma' installation in Digha's temple idol, a feature unique to the Puri shrine. Pattiak called for an investigation and urged Odisha's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, to take corrective action in collaboration with West Bengal.

