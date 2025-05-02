Ektaa Kapoor and Karthi Sivakumar Applaud PM Modi's Creative Initiative at WAVES 2025

Film producer Ektaa Kapoor has commended Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the WAVES 2025 initiative, which she describes as an unprecedented move to bolster creativity in India.

'In my years of experience, I have never witnessed such a focused effort on enhancing creative development,' Kapoor told ANI. 'This initiative will create a lasting impact every year.'

Actor Karthi Sivakumar similarly lauded the summit, noting its potential to recognize the film industry as an 'industry' and provide benefits such as tax relief and streamlined theatre permits. 'It's a significant step in bringing together creators across India on a global platform,' Sivakumar remarked.

WAVES 2025, inaugurated by PM Modi, features participation from over 90 countries with 10,000 delegates and will host various sessions covering sectors like broadcasting, films, and digital media.

