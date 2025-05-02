Left Menu

Ektaa Kapoor and Karthi Sivakumar Applaud PM Modi's Creative Initiative at WAVES 2025

Film producer Ektaa Kapoor and actor Karthi Sivakumar praise Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative at WAVES 2025, highlighting its role in boosting creativity and recognition of the entertainment industry. Kapoor noted the initiative’s potential for long-term impact, while Sivakumar emphasized benefits like tax relief and easier theatre permissions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 16:14 IST
Ektaa Kapoor and Karthi Sivakumar Applaud PM Modi's Creative Initiative at WAVES 2025
Ekta kappor (Image Source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Film producer Ektaa Kapoor has commended Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the WAVES 2025 initiative, which she describes as an unprecedented move to bolster creativity in India.

'In my years of experience, I have never witnessed such a focused effort on enhancing creative development,' Kapoor told ANI. 'This initiative will create a lasting impact every year.'

Actor Karthi Sivakumar similarly lauded the summit, noting its potential to recognize the film industry as an 'industry' and provide benefits such as tax relief and streamlined theatre permits. 'It's a significant step in bringing together creators across India on a global platform,' Sivakumar remarked.

WAVES 2025, inaugurated by PM Modi, features participation from over 90 countries with 10,000 delegates and will host various sessions covering sectors like broadcasting, films, and digital media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025