Left Menu

Heroic Pony Ride Operators Save Lives Amidst Pahalgam Terror Attack

Subodh Patil, who survived a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, expressed gratitude towards pony ride operators for their quick assistance. After suffering a bullet injury, their support was crucial in getting him to safety and medical care. Patil emotionally recounted the harrowing event during his return to Navi Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-05-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 17:45 IST
Heroic Pony Ride Operators Save Lives Amidst Pahalgam Terror Attack
Subodh Patil
  • Country:
  • India

In a heroic act amidst chaos, pony ride operators emerged as unlikely saviors during the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, according to 60-year-old survivor Subodh Patil.

After enduring a bullet wound to the neck, Patil was aided by the operators who provided him water and helped him reach safety. These initial responders ensured he received necessary medical treatment at an army facility.

Recalling the harrowing ordeal, Patil expressed profound gratitude to the operators. Reflecting on the attack's aftermath, he remembered fallen fellow tourist Desale and the pandemonium that ensued. The traumatic events, though brief, left an indelible mark on Patil's memory, he said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025