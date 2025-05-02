Heroic Pony Ride Operators Save Lives Amidst Pahalgam Terror Attack
Subodh Patil, who survived a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, expressed gratitude towards pony ride operators for their quick assistance. After suffering a bullet injury, their support was crucial in getting him to safety and medical care. Patil emotionally recounted the harrowing event during his return to Navi Mumbai.
In a heroic act amidst chaos, pony ride operators emerged as unlikely saviors during the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, according to 60-year-old survivor Subodh Patil.
After enduring a bullet wound to the neck, Patil was aided by the operators who provided him water and helped him reach safety. These initial responders ensured he received necessary medical treatment at an army facility.
Recalling the harrowing ordeal, Patil expressed profound gratitude to the operators. Reflecting on the attack's aftermath, he remembered fallen fellow tourist Desale and the pandemonium that ensued. The traumatic events, though brief, left an indelible mark on Patil's memory, he said.
