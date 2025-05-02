Left Menu

Telangana's Global Showcase: Miss World Contest 2023

The Telangana government is leveraging the Miss World contest to boost the state's global brand image and attract investment. Participants will explore heritage sites, spiritual tourism destinations, and attend various cultural events. The initiative is part of a strategic plan to highlight Telangana's tourism potential and rich cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-05-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 17:48 IST
The government of Telangana is set to use the upcoming Miss World contest, scheduled for May 10 to 31, to amplify the state's global recognition. With an action plan focused on brand image enhancement, the state aims to attract investment by leveraging this international event.

Contestants will embark on tours covering an array of prominent attractions, including Hyderabad's Nizam-era heritage sites, the UNESCO-listed Ramappa temple in Warangal, and spiritual sites promoting Telangana's burgeoning spiritual tourism sector.

A robust lineup of events from May 12 to 31 seeks to showcase the state's cultural, heritage, and medical tourism offerings. The participants will also attend various landmark events and visit notable sites in and around Hyderabad, culminating in the grand Miss World finale on May 31.

(With inputs from agencies.)

