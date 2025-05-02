Telangana's Global Showcase: Miss World Contest 2023

The government of Telangana is set to use the upcoming Miss World contest, scheduled for May 10 to 31, to amplify the state's global recognition. With an action plan focused on brand image enhancement, the state aims to attract investment by leveraging this international event.

Contestants will embark on tours covering an array of prominent attractions, including Hyderabad's Nizam-era heritage sites, the UNESCO-listed Ramappa temple in Warangal, and spiritual sites promoting Telangana's burgeoning spiritual tourism sector.

A robust lineup of events from May 12 to 31 seeks to showcase the state's cultural, heritage, and medical tourism offerings. The participants will also attend various landmark events and visit notable sites in and around Hyderabad, culminating in the grand Miss World finale on May 31.

(With inputs from agencies.)