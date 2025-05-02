Left Menu

Himachal Tax on Pilgrimage Sparks Controversy

A controversy has erupted in Himachal Pradesh over a 'user charge' allegedly imposed on those visiting the ancient Shirgul Maharaj temple in the Churdhar valley. Locals and the BJP argue it's a tax on religious pilgrimage. Officials clarify it's for trekkers using the wildlife sanctuary.

  • Country:
  • India

In Himachal Pradesh, a contentious issue has arisen as locals claim that a new 'user charge' has been implemented on visitors to the Churdhar valley, specifically affecting those going to an ancient temple. The opposition BJP criticizes it as a 'fee on religious pilgrimage' and 'jizya tax.'

State officials, however, assert that the charge is meant only for trekkers accessing the Churdhar wildlife sanctuary. They emphasize that access to the Shirgul Maharaj temple, located within the sanctuary, remains unaffected. Criticism mounts, with residents claiming fees ranging from Rs 20 to Rs 1000 since April 20.

Social activist Suresh Kumar Pundir noted that community meetings have sought resolution, but tensions persist over perceived taxation of a sacred site. Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Takur condemned the government's decision, likening it to historical religious taxation by Aurangzeb.

(With inputs from agencies.)

