Amaravati Relaunch: Naidu Rallies Behind Modi Amid Terror Threats

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, pledging allegiance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the fight against terrorism, declared unwavering state support during the Amaravati greenfield capital city's reconstruction ceremony.

Addressing a public meeting, Naidu emphasized Modi's leadership as pivotal for India's rise to a major economic power, tracking its growth from the 10th to the 5th position globally since 2014.

The chief minister also praised the Union Cabinet's decision for a caste census, promising Amaravati's development into an eco-friendly 'Quantum Valley' in collaboration with global firms, under Modi's aegis.

(With inputs from agencies.)