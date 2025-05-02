Left Menu

Prince Harry's Security Battle: Legal Setback Sparks Emotional Response

Prince Harry expressed devastation over losing an appeal regarding his security in Britain, following his exit from royal duties. The UK's Court of Appeal upheld a decision denying him personal police protection, a ruling Harry struggles to accept due to the safety risks for his family.

Prince Harry has expressed profound disappointment after losing his appeal to reinstate his personal security in the UK, a move following his departure from royal duties. The decision, upheld by the UK Court of Appeal, means Harry, now residing in California, cannot ensure the same level of safety for his family during visits to Britain.

In a statement to the BBC, Harry expressed his ongoing struggle to forgive the 2020 ruling, which he perceives as endangering him and his family. Despite legal arguments from his representation, the Court found no error in law. The UK Home Office maintains that the security system remains rigorous and proportionate.

Parallel to these developments, Harry's legal challenges continue as he pursues a lawsuit against Associated Newspapers for alleged unlawful activities. Previously, he secured damages from Rupert Murdoch's newspaper group over privacy breaches. His ongoing concerns about security are underscored by tragic memories of his mother's death due to paparazzi pursuit.

