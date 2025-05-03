Tragedy Strikes: Stampede at Goa Temple Festival Claims Six Lives

In a tragic turn of events, a stampede during a temple festival in North Goa claimed six lives and left several injured. The incident happened at the Sree Lairai Devi temple in Shirgao village on Saturday.

According to officials, thousands of devotees had gathered at the temple from Goa, Maharashtra, and Karnataka, when the chaos ensued. An investigation is currently being conducted to determine the cause of the stampede.

In response to the crisis, State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane confirmed that emergency measures were taken immediately. Thirty people sustained injuries, with eight in critical condition. An ICU unit was established for comprehensive care, and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant personally visited the injured at the hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)