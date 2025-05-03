CHANEL Expands Luxe Experience with Nykaa Partnership in India

CHANEL has unveiled a strategic partnership with India's top beauty platform, Nykaa, to enhance its Fragrance & Beauty line's reach. This initiative marries CHANEL's distinguished luxury with Nykaa's widespread accessibility, offering a refined shopping experience both online and in exclusive Nykaa Luxe outlets.

The collaboration focuses on delivering products through Nykaa's app and website, as well as select physical stores, reflecting CHANEL's commitment to premium retail experiences. Every purchase is presented in environmentally friendly packaging, accompanied by complimentary samples, highlighting CHANEL's dedication to customer satisfaction.

Nykaa's Luxe stores in major Indian cities and CHANEL's assessment of India's luxury potential underscores the importance of this partnership. This alliance aims to further dilate CHANEL's footprint in India, aligning with the brand's aspiration for luxury market growth and consumer engagement in the region.

