Newborn Tiger Cubs Bring Hope at Kaziranga National Park

Two tiger cubs were recently sighted in the Kaziranga National Park in Assam, which has energized wildlife enthusiasts. These cubs were first noticed by forest guards in the 10th Addition area and later confirmed via camera traps. The mother tiger was not visible on the camera traps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 03-05-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 11:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

Delight and hope have swept through wildlife enthusiasts following the sighting of two tiger cubs at Assam's iconic Kaziranga National Park. Officials confirmed the sightings in the park's 10th Addition area, first discovered by vigilant forest guards.

The cubs' presence was later corroborated by camera traps earlier this week, although the mother tiger remains elusive in the recorded footage. The park's 10th Addition spans 4.52 square kilometers and falls under the jurisdiction of the Biswanath Wildlife Division.

Kaziranga, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is home to an estimated population of 150 tigers, a figure wildlife officials aim to grow with the new cubs adding to the promise of a flourishing future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

