Tragedy at Temple Festival: Goa Stampede Claims Six Lives

A devastating stampede at the Sree Lairai Devi temple festival in North Goa claimed at least six lives, including two women, in the early hours of Saturday. More than 70 people sustained injuries as chaos erupted among the large crowd of devotees gathered at the temple.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has launched an official inquiry into the incident, which occurred around 3 am when thousands of devotees flooded the narrow lanes leading to the temple. The Police reported a fall on a slope as the trigger for the tragic stampede.

State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane confirmed that six people were brought dead to hospitals, and 75 injured individuals received medical attention. Political leaders condemned the incident, calling for accountability and improved safety measures at future festivals.

(With inputs from agencies.)