Left Menu

Tragedy at Temple Festival: Goa Stampede Claims Six Lives

A tragic stampede during the Sree Lairai Devi temple festival in North Goa resulted in six deaths and over 70 injuries. Thousands of devotees gathered at the festival, leading to chaos when a fall triggered the stampede in narrow lanes. An official inquiry into the incident is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 03-05-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 12:35 IST
Tragedy at Temple Festival: Goa Stampede Claims Six Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating stampede at the Sree Lairai Devi temple festival in North Goa claimed at least six lives, including two women, in the early hours of Saturday. More than 70 people sustained injuries as chaos erupted among the large crowd of devotees gathered at the temple.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has launched an official inquiry into the incident, which occurred around 3 am when thousands of devotees flooded the narrow lanes leading to the temple. The Police reported a fall on a slope as the trigger for the tragic stampede.

State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane confirmed that six people were brought dead to hospitals, and 75 injured individuals received medical attention. Political leaders condemned the incident, calling for accountability and improved safety measures at future festivals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Your smartphone can detect stress just by reading your face

AI predicts lung transplant survival with unprecedented accuracy

AI-powered path planning boosts efficiency of agricultural drones

Digital tools boost health literacy in students with intellectual disabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025