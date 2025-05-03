Tragedy at Temple Festival: Goa Stampede Claims Six Lives
A tragic stampede during the Sree Lairai Devi temple festival in North Goa resulted in six deaths and over 70 injuries. Thousands of devotees gathered at the festival, leading to chaos when a fall triggered the stampede in narrow lanes. An official inquiry into the incident is underway.
- Country:
- India
A devastating stampede at the Sree Lairai Devi temple festival in North Goa claimed at least six lives, including two women, in the early hours of Saturday. More than 70 people sustained injuries as chaos erupted among the large crowd of devotees gathered at the temple.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has launched an official inquiry into the incident, which occurred around 3 am when thousands of devotees flooded the narrow lanes leading to the temple. The Police reported a fall on a slope as the trigger for the tragic stampede.
State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane confirmed that six people were brought dead to hospitals, and 75 injured individuals received medical attention. Political leaders condemned the incident, calling for accountability and improved safety measures at future festivals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Goa
- stampede
- Sree Lairai Devi
- festival
- death
- injuries
- Pramod Sawant
- inquiry
- devotees
- safety
ALSO READ
Tragic Fall: MBA Student's Death at Rajiv Gandhi Institute
Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Cow Deaths at Tirumala Goshala
US Airstrikes Intensify Yemen Conflict: Death Toll Rises
Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Cow Deaths at Tirumala Goshala
Tragic Village Incident: Youth Arrested for Friend's Death