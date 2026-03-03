Tragic Turn of Events: Suspected Murderer's Death in Hospital
Jamuna Prasad, accused of killing his wife, allegedly committed suicide in a Madhya Pradesh hospital. Initially charged after his wife’s death, he had been in hiding. Despite previous suicide attempts, he was rescued last week. He was found hanging in the hospital bathroom, prompting a police investigation.
- Country:
- India
A 60-year-old man, Jamuna Prasad, who was under suspicion for his wife's murder, was found dead in a Raisen district hospital in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday morning.
Police stated that Prasad, after a family dispute, allegedly burned his wife to death. He had been absconding since a case was filed against him on February 21 under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Family reports and police confirmed prior suicide attempts, including a recent dramatic rescue by the Government Railway Police in Vidisha.
Upon his health's decline, Prasad was admitted to the district hospital on March 1. A staff nurse discovered him hanging in the orthopaedic ward's bathroom, reportedly using a pyjama drawstring. Authorities are now investigating the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)