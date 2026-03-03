Tragic Turn of Events: Suspected Murderer's Death in Hospital

A 60-year-old man, Jamuna Prasad, who was under suspicion for his wife's murder, was found dead in a Raisen district hospital in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday morning.

Police stated that Prasad, after a family dispute, allegedly burned his wife to death. He had been absconding since a case was filed against him on February 21 under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Family reports and police confirmed prior suicide attempts, including a recent dramatic rescue by the Government Railway Police in Vidisha.

Upon his health's decline, Prasad was admitted to the district hospital on March 1. A staff nurse discovered him hanging in the orthopaedic ward's bathroom, reportedly using a pyjama drawstring. Authorities are now investigating the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)