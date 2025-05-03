Tragic Temple Stampede in Goa Sparks Outcry for Safety Reform

A devastating stampede occurred during the Sree Devi Lairai temple festival in North Goa, claiming six lives, including two women, and injuring over 70, according to officials. The tragedy unfolded early Saturday as thousands flocked to the shrine, overwhelming the narrow festival corridors.

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee offered his condolences via social media, expressing profound sorrow over the loss of life. He called for an impartial inquiry by the Goan authorities to hold accountable those responsible for this 'preventable loss of life.'

Banerjee criticized the repeated nature of such incidents in certain states, condemning what he described as 'administrative apathy,' and emphasizing that public safety should not fall victim to systemic negligence. The event drew attendees from Goa and neighboring states such as Maharashtra and Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)