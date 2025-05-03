Saiva Siddhanta: Guardian of Tamil Culture and Divine Grace

At the sixth international conference on Saiva Siddhanta, Union Health Minister J P Nadda highlighted the profound impact of this philosophy on Tamil culture, emphasizing its roots in devotion, virtue, and divine grace.

Nadda described Saiva Siddhanta as not merely religious, but as a civilizational ethos teaching the sacred connectivity of soul, God, and world. The conference, held by Tirukayilaya Paramparai Dharmapuram Adheenam's International Institute of Saiva Siddhantha Research and SRM Institute of Science & Technology, showcased its significance.

Lauding the contributions of Sangam poets and Saiva saints, Nadda underscored Tamil Nadu's spiritual heritage while urging a return to divine principles in an increasingly materialistic era. He praised educational leaders for their dedication to spirituality and education.

