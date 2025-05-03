Left Menu

Saiva Siddhanta: Guardian of Tamil Culture and Divine Grace

Saiva Siddhanta, deeply rooted in Tamil soil, is a philosophy that has greatly influenced Tamil identity through its focus on devotion, virtue, and liberation by divine grace. At the international conference, Union Health Minister J P Nadda emphasized its role in fostering Tamil cultural ethos and spiritual enlightenment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 03-05-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 14:38 IST
Saiva Siddhanta: Guardian of Tamil Culture and Divine Grace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At the sixth international conference on Saiva Siddhanta, Union Health Minister J P Nadda highlighted the profound impact of this philosophy on Tamil culture, emphasizing its roots in devotion, virtue, and divine grace.

Nadda described Saiva Siddhanta as not merely religious, but as a civilizational ethos teaching the sacred connectivity of soul, God, and world. The conference, held by Tirukayilaya Paramparai Dharmapuram Adheenam's International Institute of Saiva Siddhantha Research and SRM Institute of Science & Technology, showcased its significance.

Lauding the contributions of Sangam poets and Saiva saints, Nadda underscored Tamil Nadu's spiritual heritage while urging a return to divine principles in an increasingly materialistic era. He praised educational leaders for their dedication to spirituality and education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Your smartphone can detect stress just by reading your face

AI predicts lung transplant survival with unprecedented accuracy

AI-powered path planning boosts efficiency of agricultural drones

Digital tools boost health literacy in students with intellectual disabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025