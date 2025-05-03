Quick-Thinking Family Escapes Leopard, Secures Homeland
A family in Karauli district narrowly escaped danger by trapping a leopard inside their home after it pursued a stray dog. The police and forest department intervened, safely capturing the big cat. No injuries were reported, and the incident highlighted the community's quick response.
- Country:
- India
A family in the Karauli district demonstrated remarkable quick-thinking and courage when a leopard entered their house while chasing a stray dog. The incident took place on a Friday night in Suroth area.
In a stroke of luck, the dog managed to escape, while the family trapped the leopard by swiftly bolting the door from outside, police confirmed. The forest department later intervened, rescuing the leopard safely without any harm.
The family immediately informed local police, who teamed up with forest officials to secure the animal in a cage. Fortunately, no one was injured in this dramatic incident, showcasing the community's effective reaction to wildlife encounters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Dramatic Dawn Shootout: Wanted Criminal Injured in Delhi Police Encounter
Arms Cache Uncovered Near Amritsar: BSF and Punjab Police Collaboration Bears Fruit
22 Naxalites, including 12 carrying Rs 40 lakh bounty, surrender in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district: Police.
22 Naxalites, including 12 carrying Rs 40 lakh bounty, surrender in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district: Police.
Delhi Police Crack Down on 'Dunki Route' Illegal Entry Racket