Quick-Thinking Family Escapes Leopard, Secures Homeland

A family in Karauli district narrowly escaped danger by trapping a leopard inside their home after it pursued a stray dog. The police and forest department intervened, safely capturing the big cat. No injuries were reported, and the incident highlighted the community's quick response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 03-05-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 15:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A family in the Karauli district demonstrated remarkable quick-thinking and courage when a leopard entered their house while chasing a stray dog. The incident took place on a Friday night in Suroth area.

In a stroke of luck, the dog managed to escape, while the family trapped the leopard by swiftly bolting the door from outside, police confirmed. The forest department later intervened, rescuing the leopard safely without any harm.

The family immediately informed local police, who teamed up with forest officials to secure the animal in a cage. Fortunately, no one was injured in this dramatic incident, showcasing the community's effective reaction to wildlife encounters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

