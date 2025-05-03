India's New Creative Hub: Unleashing Youth Potential at IICT

In a move poised to redefine creative education in India, the Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT) has gained the interest of global giants including JioStar, Google, Adobe, Meta, Apple, NVIDIA, and Microsoft. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced this development at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) over the weekend.

Describing the IICT as a future national hub for the AVGC-XR (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality) sector, Vaishnaw emphasized the collaborative efforts with the industry to make Indian youth future-ready. The partnerships underscore India's potential to assume a global leadership role in media and entertainment.

With the first phase situated at the NFDC Building in Mumbai and plans for further expansion at Film City in Goregaon, the IICT promises state-of-the-art facilities including gaming labs and immersive studios. The institute represents a strategic collaboration between the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, FICCI, and CII, envisioned as a National Centre of Excellence akin to IIT and IIM.

