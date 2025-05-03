Left Menu

India's New Creative Hub: Unleashing Youth Potential at IICT

The Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT) is collaborating with global firms and poised to become a national hub for animation, visual effects, and gaming. Initiated by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the IICT aims to harness the creative potential of India's youth and position the country as a leader in media and entertainment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-05-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 15:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move poised to redefine creative education in India, the Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT) has gained the interest of global giants including JioStar, Google, Adobe, Meta, Apple, NVIDIA, and Microsoft. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced this development at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) over the weekend.

Describing the IICT as a future national hub for the AVGC-XR (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality) sector, Vaishnaw emphasized the collaborative efforts with the industry to make Indian youth future-ready. The partnerships underscore India's potential to assume a global leadership role in media and entertainment.

With the first phase situated at the NFDC Building in Mumbai and plans for further expansion at Film City in Goregaon, the IICT promises state-of-the-art facilities including gaming labs and immersive studios. The institute represents a strategic collaboration between the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, FICCI, and CII, envisioned as a National Centre of Excellence akin to IIT and IIM.

(With inputs from agencies.)

