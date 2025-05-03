Strengthening Cross-Border Ties: Nepalese Delegation Meets Uttarakhand CM
A Nepalese delegation, led by Sudurpashchim's chief minister, met with Uttarakhand's CM to discuss enhancing India-Nepal relations, focusing on cultural, economic cooperation and disaster management in the border areas. The meeting emphasized centuries-old ties and potential collaboration in trade, health, education, and infrastructure.
- Country:
- India
A delegation from Nepal, led by Sudurpashchim province's chief minister, met with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his official residence on Saturday. The meeting was aimed at enhancing the friendly ties between the two neighboring countries and promoting cooperation in areas close to the border.
Discussions between Dhami and Chief Minister Kamal Bahadur Shah focused on accelerating development in the border districts. Emphasis was put on mutual coordination in sectors like cultural and religious tourism as well as in formulating improved disaster management strategies.
The Uttarakhand districts of Pithoragarh, Champawat, and Udham Singh Nagar, which share borders with Nepal, were highlighted. Dhami assured the visiting delegation of complete support from the Uttarakhand state government for the potential collaboration in trade, health, education, and infrastructure across the border regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nepal
- India
- Uttarakhand
- delegation
- cooperation
- border
- relations
- cultural
- trade
- disaster
ALSO READ
Indonesia's Strategic Pivot: Boosting U.S. Trade Relations
Driving Regional Growth: How PACT Powered Cross-Border Links in Asia’s Heartland
Cross-Border Intrigue: Arrest of Illegal Immigrants in Tripura
Cross-Border Drug Trafficking: Indian Nationals Nabbed in Nepal
Modi's Saudi Visit: A New Chapter in Indo-Saudi Relations