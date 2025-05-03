Strengthening Cross-Border Ties: Nepalese Delegation Meets Uttarakhand CM

A delegation from Nepal, led by Sudurpashchim province's chief minister, met with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his official residence on Saturday. The meeting was aimed at enhancing the friendly ties between the two neighboring countries and promoting cooperation in areas close to the border.

Discussions between Dhami and Chief Minister Kamal Bahadur Shah focused on accelerating development in the border districts. Emphasis was put on mutual coordination in sectors like cultural and religious tourism as well as in formulating improved disaster management strategies.

The Uttarakhand districts of Pithoragarh, Champawat, and Udham Singh Nagar, which share borders with Nepal, were highlighted. Dhami assured the visiting delegation of complete support from the Uttarakhand state government for the potential collaboration in trade, health, education, and infrastructure across the border regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)