Babil Khan’s Emotional Instagram Outburst Highlights Bollywood Challenges
Babil Khan, son of the late actor Irrfan Khan, emotionally revealed on Instagram the challenges he faces in Bollywood, citing bullying as a primary concern. After sharing these stories, he deleted his account, sparking widespread social media discussions about the pressures young actors endure in the industry.
- Country:
- India
Babil Khan, son of the late celebrated actor Irrfan Khan, recently drew significant attention with a series of emotional Instagram stories where he candidly discussed his struggles within Bollywood. His posts, which have since been deleted along with his account, detailed the alleged bullying and pressures that have impacted his mental health.
The removal of Babil's Instagram account soon followed the release of these poignant videos, which were widely shared and discussed on social media platforms. In the clips, Babil appeared visibly distressed, shedding light on the harsh realities faced by young actors in the competitive Hindi film industry.
Having made his acting debut in the acclaimed film 'Qala' and recently starring in 'Logout', Babil has frequently spoken about the emotional turmoil following his father's passing. His heartfelt tributes to Irrfan Khan, including a moving post on the anniversary of his death, reveal an ongoing journey with grief and resilience. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
