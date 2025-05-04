Arabian Gazelles: Pioneering Women in the Supercar Scene

A groundbreaking initiative called Arabian Gazelles is challenging stereotypes in the automotive industry. This weekend, dozens of women gathered in Dubai for a supercar rally, emphasizing their shared passion for automobiles and defying gender norms.

The event, organized by the UAE's first all-female supercar club, included participants from various backgrounds but with a common love for cars. Founded by Hanan Mazouzi Sobati eight years ago, Arabian Gazelles emerged from the desire to include women in a male-dominated scene.

Mazouzi Sobati's vision was fueled by her own experiences of exclusion and her passion for cars, which she developed as a child. Through the club, she encourages women to confidently pursue their interests, with events that showcase women driving high-performance vehicles. Change is gradually becoming apparent, with increasing recognition of women's roles in car culture.

