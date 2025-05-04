Arabian Gazelles: Pioneering Women in the Supercar Scene
Arabian Gazelles, the first all-female supercar owners club in the UAE, was founded by Hanan Mazouzi Sobati to empower women in the male-dominated automotive industry. The club recently organized a car rally in the UAE, challenging traditional perceptions and celebrating women's passion for supercars.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
A groundbreaking initiative called Arabian Gazelles is challenging stereotypes in the automotive industry. This weekend, dozens of women gathered in Dubai for a supercar rally, emphasizing their shared passion for automobiles and defying gender norms.
The event, organized by the UAE's first all-female supercar club, included participants from various backgrounds but with a common love for cars. Founded by Hanan Mazouzi Sobati eight years ago, Arabian Gazelles emerged from the desire to include women in a male-dominated scene.
Mazouzi Sobati's vision was fueled by her own experiences of exclusion and her passion for cars, which she developed as a child. Through the club, she encourages women to confidently pursue their interests, with events that showcase women driving high-performance vehicles. Change is gradually becoming apparent, with increasing recognition of women's roles in car culture.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit
UAE-US Summit Highlights Cybersecurity Challenges Amid Rapid Tech Growth
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts
UAE Floating Hospital Expands Medical Team for Enhanced Humanitarian Aid in Al Arish
UAE, Chad Unite for Transformative Mosque and Cultural Centre in N'Djamena