Arabian Gazelles: Pioneering Women in the Supercar Scene

Arabian Gazelles, the first all-female supercar owners club in the UAE, was founded by Hanan Mazouzi Sobati to empower women in the male-dominated automotive industry. The club recently organized a car rally in the UAE, challenging traditional perceptions and celebrating women's passion for supercars.

A groundbreaking initiative called Arabian Gazelles is challenging stereotypes in the automotive industry. This weekend, dozens of women gathered in Dubai for a supercar rally, emphasizing their shared passion for automobiles and defying gender norms.

The event, organized by the UAE's first all-female supercar club, included participants from various backgrounds but with a common love for cars. Founded by Hanan Mazouzi Sobati eight years ago, Arabian Gazelles emerged from the desire to include women in a male-dominated scene.

Mazouzi Sobati's vision was fueled by her own experiences of exclusion and her passion for cars, which she developed as a child. Through the club, she encourages women to confidently pursue their interests, with events that showcase women driving high-performance vehicles. Change is gradually becoming apparent, with increasing recognition of women's roles in car culture.

