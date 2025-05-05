Left Menu

Shah Rukh Khan to Shine at Met Gala in Sabyasachi's Ensemble

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan will debut at the 2025 Met Gala, wearing an ensemble by designer Sabyasachi. The collaboration was confirmed by his manager, Pooja Dadlani. Fellow Indian actors Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani are also set to attend this prestigious fashion event in New York.

Shah Rukh Khan
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is set to make his long-anticipated debut on the red carpet of the Met Gala 2025, wearing a bespoke ensemble by renowned designer Sabyasachi. The collaboration was confirmed by the actor's manager, Pooja Dadlani, adding to the excitement around the annual fashion gala in New York.

Pooja Dadlani took to Instagram on Monday to share Stories featuring the Sabyasachi logo with captions like 'King Khan' and 'King Khan. Bengal Tiger.' The designer's official Instagram page echoed the confirmations, posting similar content to mark this collaboration.

Shah Rukh's arrival videos in New York circulated on social media, heightening the anticipation for his Met Gala debut. In addition to Khan, acclaimed Indian actors Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani will also make their first appearances at the event, adding a touch of Indian cinema flair to this high-profile occasion.

