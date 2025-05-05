Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Tactics: Hollywood vs. Global Cinema

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced a 100% tariff on movies produced outside the U.S., citing a national security threat from foreign film incentives. The plan aims to rejuvenate Hollywood but faces potential retaliation and complexities in implementation. Hollywood faces diminishing production amid global competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 11:08 IST
Trump's Tariff Tactics: Hollywood vs. Global Cinema
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic move, U.S. President Donald Trump has unveiled plans for a 100% tariff on movies produced outside the country. Citing the detrimental impact of foreign incentives on American filmmaking, Trump labeled the situation a national security threat and emphasized the need for movies to be made in the U.S. once more.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick confirmed the administration's swift action on Trump's directive, but details on the implementation of the tariffs remain unclear. The announcement has left Hollywood executives and the Motion Picture Association grappling for clarity regarding the impact on both theatrical releases and streaming platforms.

The global film industry has seen a shift in production to countries offering lucrative tax incentives, with major studios like Disney and Netflix filming overseas. Trump's decision, part of broader trade conflicts, risks prompting retaliation that could harm the U.S. industry. Former commerce official William Reinsch warns of greater losses than gains from such a move.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025