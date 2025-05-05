Maharashtra State Women Commission Urges Crackdown on Obscene Online Content

The Maharashtra State Women Commission (MSWC) has taken a stand against obscene content in web series and online platforms, urging the National Commission for Women to intervene. On Monday, MSWC chairperson Rupali Chakankar highlighted the growing trend of vulgar videos being used to boost viewership.

Chakankar disclosed to PTI Videos that a formal request was sent to both the NCW and the Director General of Police's office to take action against such content. Last week, the state government specifically asked the DGP to investigate and take action against the Ullu app's web series 'House Arrest'.

A case was subsequently registered by the Amboli Police against actor Ajaz Khan, producer Rajkumar Pandey, and others involved in the show. BJP leader Chitra Wagh also demanded an immediate ban, citing the content's negative impact on society and children.

