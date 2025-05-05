Left Menu

Maharashtra State Women Commission Urges Crackdown on Obscene Online Content

The Maharashtra State Women Commission (MSWC) has contacted the National Commission for Women and the Director General of Police to remove obscene content from web shows and apps like Ullu. A case was filed against 'House Arrest' for vulgar content. Similar calls for action were made by BJP's Chitra Wagh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-05-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 13:16 IST
The Maharashtra State Women Commission (MSWC) has taken a stand against obscene content in web series and online platforms, urging the National Commission for Women to intervene. On Monday, MSWC chairperson Rupali Chakankar highlighted the growing trend of vulgar videos being used to boost viewership.

Chakankar disclosed to PTI Videos that a formal request was sent to both the NCW and the Director General of Police's office to take action against such content. Last week, the state government specifically asked the DGP to investigate and take action against the Ullu app's web series 'House Arrest'.

A case was subsequently registered by the Amboli Police against actor Ajaz Khan, producer Rajkumar Pandey, and others involved in the show. BJP leader Chitra Wagh also demanded an immediate ban, citing the content's negative impact on society and children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

