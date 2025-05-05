Left Menu

Bengal-Odisha Tensions Escalate Over Temple Wood Allegations

West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee refutes claims that sacred neem wood from Puri's Jagannath temple was used to craft idols in Digha. The allegations, along with attacks on Bengali-speaking migrants in Odisha, have heightened tensions between the states. The Digha temple is seen as a cultural counter to Puri's shrine.

Updated: 05-05-2025 16:32 IST
  India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has strongly refuted allegations that sacred neem wood from Puri's iconic Jagannath temple was used in crafting idols for a newly constructed temple in Digha. Banerjee dismissed the claims as 'baseless and fabricated' amid rising tensions between West Bengal and Odisha over reports of attacks on Bengali-speaking migrants.

Speaking in Murshidabad, Banerjee condemned the so-called harassment patterns against Bengalis in Odisha and stated she had instructed the state's DGP to address the matter with his counterpart in Odisha, highlighting concerns over political motivations behind the outrage.

The controversy intensified after the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration questioned a senior servitor, Ramakrushna Dasmohapatra, about the alleged unauthorized use of sacred wood in Digha, with nearly 56 Puri servitors reportedly participating in the Digha temple's inauguration. The West Bengal government-backed Digha project aims to establish a religious and tourist hub, causing further unrest with its cultural significance rivaling that of Puri's historical temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)

