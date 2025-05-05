Tablespace Technologies Earns Great Place to Work® Certification

Left Menu

Tablespace Technologies Private Limited, a leader in managed workspace solutions in India, has been certified as a Great Place to Work®. This accolade highlights the company's commitment to fostering an inclusive and innovative work environment, based on comprehensive employee feedback. The award underscores Tablespace's people-first culture and dedication to workplace excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-05-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 17:18 IST
Tablespace Technologies Private Limited, an esteemed managed workspace solution provider in India, has recently achieved the prestigious Great Place to Work® Certification, cementing its reputation for workplace excellence. This globally recognized award is based on employee feedback, identifying organizations with a high-trust, high-performance culture.

The certification process involves a Trust Index survey, assessing employee experience across various parameters such as credibility, respect, fairness, and communication. Tablespace scored 96% on average, demonstrating one of the highest levels of employee satisfaction in India.

Chairman & Co-CEO Karan Chopra emphasized the company's commitment to a people-first culture, attributing their success to a team-oriented environment. The company has expanded to over 700 employees, continuing to seek talent to fill roles nationwide, showcasing their ongoing growth and dedication to employee engagement and development.

