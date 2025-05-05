Tablespace Technologies Earns Great Place to Work® Certification

Tablespace Technologies Private Limited, an esteemed managed workspace solution provider in India, has recently achieved the prestigious Great Place to Work® Certification, cementing its reputation for workplace excellence. This globally recognized award is based on employee feedback, identifying organizations with a high-trust, high-performance culture.

The certification process involves a Trust Index survey, assessing employee experience across various parameters such as credibility, respect, fairness, and communication. Tablespace scored 96% on average, demonstrating one of the highest levels of employee satisfaction in India.

Chairman & Co-CEO Karan Chopra emphasized the company's commitment to a people-first culture, attributing their success to a team-oriented environment. The company has expanded to over 700 employees, continuing to seek talent to fill roles nationwide, showcasing their ongoing growth and dedication to employee engagement and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)