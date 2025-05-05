Left Menu

Trump's 100% Tariff On Foreign Films Sparks Global Reaction

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 100% tariff on foreign-made movies to support American film industry, calling it a national security issue. Hollywood and global leaders expressed concerns about the economic impact. Hollywood appointments were made to revitalize domestic production as international filming continues to rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 19:17 IST
In a bold move on Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump declared a 100% tariff on all films produced outside the United States, a decision aimed at rejuvenating the struggling American movie industry. Trump labeled the motivations of foreign governments offering incentives to filmmakers as a national security threat.

The President has authorized government agencies, including the Department of Commerce, to swiftly implement these tariffs. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick confirmed via social media that actions were underway, though details of the tariff's structure remain vague. Hollywood is left speculating whether the tariffs will affect streaming services alongside theatrical releases.

This decision has sent ripples through the global filmmaking industry, with countries like Australia and New Zealand promising to defend their local sectors. In the U.K., where film and TV production has boomed, concerns have been voiced about the potential loss of jobs and economic downturn. The long-term international implications remain uncertain, with risks of retaliation from affected nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

