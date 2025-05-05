Trump's Tariff Threat: Impact on Indian Film Industry

US President Donald Trump's recent announcement of a potential 100% tariff on films produced outside the US could significantly disrupt the box office business of Indian films in the country. Producers fear that this move may lead to a steep decrease in theater attendance, affecting overall revenues.

Shibasish Sarkar, president of the Producers Guild of India, and filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri have expressed concerns about the potential hike in ticket prices and its adverse impact on Indian films. The diaspora market, traditionally a strong revenue source, is likely to feel the shock as high costs deter audiences from theaters.

Moreover, this tariff could also impact global digital and pay TV deals. Indian films, which gross around USD 100 million at the US box office, might face financial setbacks. Industry leaders warn that the move may not have the desired effect on production locations, as US remains a costly option for filmmakers.

(With inputs from agencies.)