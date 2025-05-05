Left Menu

Donald Tusk Calls for Unity at Liberation Day Ceremony

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk urged European and transatlantic unity at the 80th anniversary of the Netherlands' liberation from Nazi occupation. Celebrated on May 5, Liberation Day events included speeches by Tusk and Dutch officials, military parades, and veteran tributes, amidst current geopolitical tensions.

Updated: 05-05-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 20:22 IST
  • Netherlands

On Monday, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk delivered a compelling appeal for European and transatlantic unity amid current geopolitical tensions. His speech marked the 80th anniversary of the Netherlands' liberation from Nazi Germany during a Liberation Day ceremony.

Commemorated on May 5, Liberation Day included military parades, veterans' tributes, and festivities centered around Hotel de Wereld in Wageningen. Tusk emphasized the necessity of solidarity in the face of Russian threats, while Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans echoed calls for peace amid protests disrupting his address.

Events also saw Dutch King Willem-Alexander and veterans ignite the Liberation Fire as Europe reflects on its war history. The backdrop of ongoing global insecurity and fraying U.S.-EU relations was highlighted as Tusk stressed solidarity against shaping future adversities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

