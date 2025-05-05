Serena Patel's New Book Series Champions Diversity Through Kids' Eyes

Acclaimed UK-based author Serena Patel is launching her latest children's book series, 'Pia's Pet Club: Puppy Problem.' The series, aimed at readers aged seven and up, presents Indian themes in a multicultural backdrop, highlighting the universal childhood desire to own a pet.

Inspired by her own cultural heritage and her son's numerous attempts to convince her for a pet, Patel's storytelling paints a vivid picture of the virtues of friendship, community, and diverse representation. 'When I was growing up, I saw no books with South Asian characters,' Patel explained passionately.

Engagingly illustrated by Emma McCann, 'Pia's Pet Club' will be available in the UK before its global release. Meanwhile, Patel's other series is being adapted for television, underscoring her growing influence in children's literature.

(With inputs from agencies.)