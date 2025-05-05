Left Menu

Serena Patel's New Book Series Champions Diversity Through Kids' Eyes

A new children's book series by UK author Serena Patel, 'Pia’s Pet Club: Puppy Problem,' focuses on cultural diversity and the universal desire of children to own pets. Inspired by her upbringing and her son's pet requests, the series uniquely showcases South Asian culture in a multicultural England setting.

Updated: 05-05-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 21:22 IST
Serena Patel's New Book Series Champions Diversity Through Kids' Eyes
series
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Acclaimed UK-based author Serena Patel is launching her latest children's book series, 'Pia's Pet Club: Puppy Problem.' The series, aimed at readers aged seven and up, presents Indian themes in a multicultural backdrop, highlighting the universal childhood desire to own a pet.

Inspired by her own cultural heritage and her son's numerous attempts to convince her for a pet, Patel's storytelling paints a vivid picture of the virtues of friendship, community, and diverse representation. 'When I was growing up, I saw no books with South Asian characters,' Patel explained passionately.

Engagingly illustrated by Emma McCann, 'Pia's Pet Club' will be available in the UK before its global release. Meanwhile, Patel's other series is being adapted for television, underscoring her growing influence in children's literature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

