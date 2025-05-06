Hollywood Hit by Tariff Threat: Uncertainty Looms Over Global Film Industry

In a move that has shaken the global entertainment industry, President Donald Trump announced a possible 100% tariff on all foreign-produced films, stirring a mix of alarm and confusion. Specifics on the policy's execution remain vague, generating widespread uncertainty within the sector.

Analysts have expressed concern that Trump's policy, aimed at revitalizing U.S. industrial activity, may falter due to its complex logistics. The entertainment sector, already strained by previous challenges, might face further pressures from potential retaliatory tariffs and increased production costs.

While the immediate impact on trade remains uncertain, countries like China have hinted at response measures, further increasing tensions. Industry leaders emphasize that the tariff threat jeopardizes global film production and could lead to reduced content creation amid financial instability and market uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)