Sonu Nigam's Apology in Bengaluru Concert Controversy
Renowned Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam issued an apology to Karnataka after a controversial incident during his Bengaluru concert. While performing, Nigam faced demands to sing in Kannada. This led to an FIR and a 'non-cooperation' campaign from the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce.
Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam has publicly apologized following a contentious incident at a Bengaluru concert. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Nigam expressed his deep affection for Karnataka, stating that his love for the state surpassed any personal pride.
The controversy erupted during an April 25 college event in Bengaluru when a group demanded Nigam sing in Kannada. Nigam's response was met with backlash, as some considered his remarks disrespectful.
As a result, an FIR was filed on May 3, and the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce announced a 'non-cooperation' campaign against the 51-year-old singer for his allegedly offensive statement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
