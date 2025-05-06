De Niro and Ortega Unite in 'Shutout': A Cinematic Journey
'Shutout', starring Robert De Niro and Jenna Ortega, is directed by David O. Russell. The film follows Jake Kejeune, a master pool hustler, and Mia, a young talent, whose meeting rekindles his passion. Screenplay by Alejandro Adams. De Niro stars in 'The Alto Knights'; Ortega in 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'.
- Country:
- United States
Hollywood titans Robert De Niro and Jenna Ortega are collaborating in a new film, 'Shutout'. Directed by David O. Russell, best known for 'Silver Linings Playbook' and 'American Hustle', the movie is anticipated to be a significant cinematic event.
The narrative centers on Jake Kejeune, portrayed by De Niro, one of the last adept pool hustlers. He has navigated life's ups and downs through smoky backroom halls. His path crosses with Mia, played by Ortega, a burgeoning talent whose dynamic skills rekindle Jake's long-lost passion for the game.
The screenplay, crafted by Alejandro Adams, promises depth and intrigue. Accompanying this creative venture are producers Russell, Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Mark Bomback. De Niro recently featured in 'The Alto Knights', and Ortega in Tim Burton's 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice', the sequel to the 1988 cult classic.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- De Niro
- Ortega
- Shutout
- film
- David O. Russell
- Hollywood
- cinema
- pool hustler
- entertainment
- screenplay
ALSO READ
The Cinematic Legacy of Pope Francis: A Visionary's Reel Influence
Kannada Cinema's Evolution: Actor Rishi Urges Industry to Listen to Audience
Cinematic Journeys: The Mutual Admiration of Payal Kapadia and Miguel Gomes
Unveiling the Mysteries of Penguins: A Cinematic Journey
Remembering Will Hutchins: A Hollywood Legacy