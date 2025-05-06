De Niro and Ortega Unite in 'Shutout': A Cinematic Journey

Hollywood titans Robert De Niro and Jenna Ortega are collaborating in a new film, 'Shutout'. Directed by David O. Russell, best known for 'Silver Linings Playbook' and 'American Hustle', the movie is anticipated to be a significant cinematic event.

The narrative centers on Jake Kejeune, portrayed by De Niro, one of the last adept pool hustlers. He has navigated life's ups and downs through smoky backroom halls. His path crosses with Mia, played by Ortega, a burgeoning talent whose dynamic skills rekindle Jake's long-lost passion for the game.

The screenplay, crafted by Alejandro Adams, promises depth and intrigue. Accompanying this creative venture are producers Russell, Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Mark Bomback. De Niro recently featured in 'The Alto Knights', and Ortega in Tim Burton's 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice', the sequel to the 1988 cult classic.

(With inputs from agencies.)