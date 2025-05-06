Rahul Gandhi's Excommunication: A Clash with Hindu Traditions

In a significant religious pronouncement, Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati declared Rahul Gandhi excommunicated from Hinduism. This action arose from allegations of Gandhi insulting the Manusmriti in the Lok Sabha.

The Manusmriti, regarded as foundational to Sanatan Dharma, was reportedly offended by Gandhi, leading to the Math's issuance of a notice demanding a response or apology, which went unheeded.

Formally announced at the Shankaracharya Math in Kankhal, the excommunication resulted from Gandhi's failure to address the notice. The Shankaracharya emphasized the grave nature of this decision within Hinduism.

