Controversy Erupts Over 'Jagannath Dham' Naming in Digha

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene after the West Bengal government named a new temple in Digha 'Jagannath Dham,' sparking religious sentiments. The Odisha government and Jagannath temple authorities insist Puri is the only 'Jagannath Dham,' warning against potential confusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-05-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 17:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to step into the growing controversy involving the naming of a recently inaugurated temple in Digha. The West Bengal government has referred to it as 'Jagannath Dham', a title that has stirred strong emotions among devotees.

Pattnaik, honored with a Padma Shri and a past member of the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee, emphasized the spiritual significance of Puri's Jagannath temple as the sole 'Jagannath Dham', asserting that millions of followers are discontent with the government's choice of name.

Odisha officials, including the Deputy Chief Minister and Law Minister, have voiced opposition to West Bengal's decision, suggesting legal measures might be pursued if the title isn't revised. Meanwhile, the controversy has inadvertently drawn global attention to Puri's sacred heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

