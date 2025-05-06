Controversy Ignited: VHP Demands Apology from Rahul Gandhi Over 'Mythological' Remarks
The Vishva Hindu Parishad has urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to apologize after he referred to Lord Ram as a 'mythological figure' during a speech in the US. The VHP claims this insults the Hindu community, reigniting debates around cultural narratives and political power in India.
- Country:
- India
The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has demanded an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of insulting the Hindu community by referring to Lord Ram as a 'mythological figure'.
During a press conference, VHP general secretary Milind Parande expressed concern over Gandhi's statements made at a US university, suggesting they undermine Indian tradition. Parande urged the Hindu community to reject leaders like Gandhi in positions of power, referencing a 2007 event where Congress called Lord Ram mythical in a legal case.
Addressing broader issues, Parande condemned jihadist violence in places like Pahalgam. He emphasized the VHP's mission to unite Hindus, advocating for a caste census to illuminate societal issues, while continuing to promote nationalist and patriotic values.
