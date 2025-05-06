Controversy Ignited: VHP Demands Apology from Rahul Gandhi Over 'Mythological' Remarks

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has demanded an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of insulting the Hindu community by referring to Lord Ram as a 'mythological figure'.

During a press conference, VHP general secretary Milind Parande expressed concern over Gandhi's statements made at a US university, suggesting they undermine Indian tradition. Parande urged the Hindu community to reject leaders like Gandhi in positions of power, referencing a 2007 event where Congress called Lord Ram mythical in a legal case.

Addressing broader issues, Parande condemned jihadist violence in places like Pahalgam. He emphasized the VHP's mission to unite Hindus, advocating for a caste census to illuminate societal issues, while continuing to promote nationalist and patriotic values.

