Sonu Sood to Receive Esteemed Humanitarian Award at Miss World 72nd Edition

Sonu Sood, actor and philanthropist, will receive the Humanitarian Award at the 72nd Miss World Festival in Telangana. The award acknowledges his charity work during COVID-19 through the Sood Charity Foundation. Sood will also serve as a judge, underscoring his commitment to global humanitarian efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 19:28 IST
Sonu Sood (image source: Instagram/sonu_sood). Image Credit: ANI
The Miss World Organisation has announced actor Sonu Sood as the recipient of its Humanitarian Award at the 72nd Miss World Festival's grand finale in Telangana. The accolade highlights Sood's philanthropic endeavours during COVID-19 via his Sood Charity Foundation, focusing on social upliftment and humanitarian service.

Set to be awarded on May 31, 2025, at the HITEX Arena in Hyderabad, Sood is also slated to be an official judge during the event's final celebrations. Sood expressed his gratitude, crediting the award as a reinforcement of his humanitarian mission to deliver 'hope, support, and dignity' to those in need.

Julia Morley CBE, CEO of the Miss World Organisation, praised Sood's commitment and impact through the Sood Charity Foundation, emphasizing their shared goal of a Cancer Free World. Under Sood's leadership, the foundation has aided millions with education, healthcare, and crisis relief, exemplifying the 'Beauty With A Purpose' ethos.

