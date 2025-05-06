Left Menu

Youth's DJ Dance Sparks Outrage at Kedarnath Shrine

A group of youths has been booked for playing loud DJ music near the Kedarnath shrine, violating its sanctity. An FIR was filed under Section 298 at the Sonprayag police station, and the accused have been identified through social media. The incident occurred before the temple opened on May 2.

Updated: 06-05-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 19:42 IST
Youths were charged Tuesday for disrupting the sanctity of the Kedarnath shrine by dancing to loud DJ music. The incident became public after a video went viral on social media, police confirmed.

Authorities at the Sonprayag police station launched an FIR under Section 298, based on a complaint from Girish Devli, an officer of the Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee. The Rudraprayag police's social media cell reported that they have identified the individuals involved.

The unauthorized gathering and filming took place before the sacred site reopened to devotees on May 2, police added, promising action against the culprits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

