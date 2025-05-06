Youth's DJ Dance Sparks Outrage at Kedarnath Shrine

Youths were charged Tuesday for disrupting the sanctity of the Kedarnath shrine by dancing to loud DJ music. The incident became public after a video went viral on social media, police confirmed.

Authorities at the Sonprayag police station launched an FIR under Section 298, based on a complaint from Girish Devli, an officer of the Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee. The Rudraprayag police's social media cell reported that they have identified the individuals involved.

The unauthorized gathering and filming took place before the sacred site reopened to devotees on May 2, police added, promising action against the culprits.

(With inputs from agencies.)