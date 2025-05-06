Ritual Diplomacy: The Indus Water and Somnath Temple Revival

In a 1951 diplomatic exchange, India sought permission to use a few ounces of water from Pakistan's Indus River for a ceremonial ritual at Gujarat's Somnath Temple. This historical request for religious purposes came only four years after India's independence, illuminating early post-Partition diplomatic interactions between India and Pakistan.

Recently surfaced archival documents reveal that Pakistan had no official objection to the request. However, there was anticipation of critical commentary from the Pakistani press, which might question India's secular ideals and its sentiments toward the Partition, since the Indus is vital for Pakistan.

Despite the Indus Waters Treaty's formalization in 1960, this 1951 event underscores the cultural and political complexities lingering even years after independence. The National Archives of India continue to store these records, providing insight into the nuanced diplomatic history of the subcontinent.

