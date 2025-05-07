Whoopi Goldberg Opposes Trump's Tariff on Foreign Films, Advocates for Global Cinema

Whoopi Goldberg has publicly criticized President Donald Trump's suggestion to impose a 100% tariff on foreign-produced films, labeling it a threat to the US film industry. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Goldberg voiced her strong opposition during a recent interview, criticizing the plan that Trump announced on his Truth Social platform earlier this week.

Goldberg linked the proposal to rising consumer prices, asking Trump to address the cost of eggs first. She argued that such tariffs would curb creative expression, as filmmakers often depend on international locations to craft their narratives. Goldberg warned that the tariff could prevent filmmakers from using vital storytelling settings overseas, explaining the potential impact on movie production.

Goldberg questioned the practical implications of the tariff. She asked how it would be implemented and whom it would affect, given that US productions abroad typically collaborate with local talent rather than importing American crews. Goldberg's co-hosts on 'The View' agreed, highlighting the financial advantages of international film distribution, while other industry figures, like late-night talk show hosts, also criticized Trump's proposal. Alyssa Farah Griffin humorously noted potential absurdities in limiting international filming.

(With inputs from agencies.)