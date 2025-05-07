Left Menu

Human vs Machine: Siu Tang Explores the Future of Creativity at Design Shanghai 2025

Siu Tang, founder of The Orangeblowfish creative agency, will address AI's impact on creativity at the Design Shanghai Global Design Conference 2025. As a leading voice in brand strategy, Tang is set to discuss the evolving relationship between human and artificial creativity amidst technological advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 07-05-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 10:21 IST
Design Shanghai 2025 is set to stage a compelling exploration of creativity in the AI era, headlined by Siu Tang, founder of The Orangeblowfish. Bringing together industry leaders from around the globe, this premier event will delve into how technology is reshaping the landscape of design and branding.

Siu Tang, an award-winning brand strategist based in Shanghai, is poised to provide an inspiring discourse on the third day of the conference. He will join other notable figures in a panel discussion titled 'The Big Idea: Human vs Machine Creativity,' examining the interplay between human innovation and AI capabilities.

Under the guidance of Aidan Walker, Design Shanghai Conference Director, and alongside experts like Iris Pan from Amazon XR & AI Shopping, Tang aims to challenge perceptions of creativity's future. In tandem with the global design community, Design Shanghai 2025 promises to push the boundaries of what is possible in the realms of design and technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

