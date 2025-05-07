Left Menu

Switzerland to Host Controversial Eurovision in Basel Amid Political Storm

Switzerland will host the Eurovision Song Contest for the first time since 1989, amid political criticism over LGBTQ+ rights and Israel's participation. Controversy surrounds Israel's inclusion due to its military actions in Gaza, sparking debates and protests. Despite this, Eurovision aims to unite people through music in Basel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-05-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 11:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Switzerland is poised to host the Eurovision Song Contest in Basel next week for the first time since 1989, amid a storm of political controversy. The event faces criticism over Israel's participation due to its military actions in Gaza, which critics say violates the principles of the contest.

Protests have erupted from Palestinian advocates and rights groups, highlighting perceived double standards compared to Russia's exclusion following its Ukraine invasion. Eurovision organizers maintain that music, not politics, should be the focal point. Contest director Martin Green hopes the event will be a joyful escape from political unrest.

Despite its history of being labeled as tacky, Eurovision's popularity has surged, especially among LGBTQ+ fans. However, in a move to maintain neutrality, new flag guidelines limit symbolism during performances, a decision that has met with disappointment from LGBTQ+ rights groups like Pink Cross.

(With inputs from agencies.)

