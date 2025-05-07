Switzerland to Host Controversial Eurovision in Basel Amid Political Storm

Switzerland is poised to host the Eurovision Song Contest in Basel next week for the first time since 1989, amid a storm of political controversy. The event faces criticism over Israel's participation due to its military actions in Gaza, which critics say violates the principles of the contest.

Protests have erupted from Palestinian advocates and rights groups, highlighting perceived double standards compared to Russia's exclusion following its Ukraine invasion. Eurovision organizers maintain that music, not politics, should be the focal point. Contest director Martin Green hopes the event will be a joyful escape from political unrest.

Despite its history of being labeled as tacky, Eurovision's popularity has surged, especially among LGBTQ+ fans. However, in a move to maintain neutrality, new flag guidelines limit symbolism during performances, a decision that has met with disappointment from LGBTQ+ rights groups like Pink Cross.

