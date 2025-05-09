Left Menu

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin Announces IUML Leader Muhammed Ismail Library

Tamil Nadu's CM M K Stalin announced a new state-of-the-art library in Tirunelveli, honoring IUML leader Muhammed Ismail. At a global Islamic Tamil literary conference, Stalin also declared an Islamic Tamil literary research chair at Madras University while emphasizing Tamil unity through the contributions of numerous scholars.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tiruchirappalli | Updated: 09-05-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 22:09 IST
Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin Announces IUML Leader Muhammed Ismail Library
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced that a new state-of-the-art library will be established in Tirunelveli, named after IUML leader Muhammed Ismail, also known as Quaid-e-Millat. The announcement was made during a significant global Islamic Tamil literary conference held at a local college.

This initiative follows Stalin's earlier statement in the state assembly about setting up a large-scale library in the Tirunelveli district. Additionally, the Chief Minister declared the introduction of an Islamic Tamil literary research chair at Madras University, promising dedicated efforts towards this commitment. These developments reflect the state's focus on enhancing educational resources and promoting cultural research.

Stalin also highlighted the dedicated service to the Tamil language by esteemed scholars like Justice M M Ismail, Kavi Ka Mu Sherif, Kunangudi Mastan Sahib, and Seikuthambi Pavalar, urging unity among Tamils through cultural and linguistic heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

 Pakistan
3
U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025