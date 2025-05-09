Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin Announces IUML Leader Muhammed Ismail Library

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced that a new state-of-the-art library will be established in Tirunelveli, named after IUML leader Muhammed Ismail, also known as Quaid-e-Millat. The announcement was made during a significant global Islamic Tamil literary conference held at a local college.

This initiative follows Stalin's earlier statement in the state assembly about setting up a large-scale library in the Tirunelveli district. Additionally, the Chief Minister declared the introduction of an Islamic Tamil literary research chair at Madras University, promising dedicated efforts towards this commitment. These developments reflect the state's focus on enhancing educational resources and promoting cultural research.

Stalin also highlighted the dedicated service to the Tamil language by esteemed scholars like Justice M M Ismail, Kavi Ka Mu Sherif, Kunangudi Mastan Sahib, and Seikuthambi Pavalar, urging unity among Tamils through cultural and linguistic heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)