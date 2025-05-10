Scarlett Johansson and Miles Teller Headline 'Paper Tiger'
Scarlett Johansson and Miles Teller replace Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong in the film "Paper Tiger," directed by James Gray. The plot follows two brothers, entangled in corruption and violence, as they chase the American Dream. The production is set to begin in New Jersey next month.
Hollywood heavyweights Scarlett Johansson and Miles Teller have joined forces to star in the upcoming film 'Paper Tiger.'
The movie, penned and directed by James Gray, explores the lives of two brothers whose pursuit of the American Dream leads them into a dangerous web of corruption and violence.
The production kicks off next month in New Jersey, with an ensemble crew backing up the ambitious project.
