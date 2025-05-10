Miss World Pageant Faces Rescheduling Calls Amid Indo-Pak Tensions
With the Miss World pageant set to begin, BRS MLC K Kavitha urged the Telangana government to reschedule it due to Indo-Pak military tensions. Despite the state's role as a facilitator, Congress MLA Kiran Kumar argues that postponement lies with Miss World Ltd, the UK-based event organizer.
Just hours before the Miss World pageant was set to begin in Telangana, BRS MLC K Kavitha called for the event's rescheduling due to rising tensions between India and Pakistan.
Kavitha, citing the IPL's rescheduling under similar circumstances, emphasized that hosting a beauty pageant during such grave times is inappropriate.
In response, Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar clarified that the Telangana government is merely a facilitator and cannot unilaterally postpone an event organized by the UK-based Miss World Ltd.
