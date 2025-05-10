Left Menu

Miss World Pageant Faces Rescheduling Calls Amid Indo-Pak Tensions

With the Miss World pageant set to begin, BRS MLC K Kavitha urged the Telangana government to reschedule it due to Indo-Pak military tensions. Despite the state's role as a facilitator, Congress MLA Kiran Kumar argues that postponement lies with Miss World Ltd, the UK-based event organizer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-05-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 16:21 IST
Miss World Pageant Faces Rescheduling Calls Amid Indo-Pak Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Just hours before the Miss World pageant was set to begin in Telangana, BRS MLC K Kavitha called for the event's rescheduling due to rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

Kavitha, citing the IPL's rescheduling under similar circumstances, emphasized that hosting a beauty pageant during such grave times is inappropriate.

In response, Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar clarified that the Telangana government is merely a facilitator and cannot unilaterally postpone an event organized by the UK-based Miss World Ltd.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan Conflict

Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan C...

 Pakistan
3
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

 Pakistan
4
Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Brands Are Navigating the Metaverse to Reshape Consumer Engagement

Virtual Power: How Metaverse Is Revolutionizing Clean and Resilient Energy Systems

GPS Drifters Reveal How Urban Wind Currents Spread Plastic Pollution Across Ontario

Can Road Design Slow Us Down? A Swiss Study Tests Urban Speed with Virtual Reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025