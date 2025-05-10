Pope Leo XIV Calls for Continuation of Francis' Legacy
Pope Leo XIV urged Catholic cardinals to uphold the reforms and vision of his predecessor, Pope Francis. Emphasizing the importance of the Second Vatican Council's changes, such as conducting Mass in local languages, Leo reiterated the need for dialogue with the modern world and other religions.
Pope Leo XIV has emphasized the need to carry forward the legacy of Pope Francis, calling on the world's Catholic cardinals to sustain the reforms and vision initiated by his predecessor.
During his inaugural meeting with the cardinals since becoming pontiff, Leo highlighted the significant impact of the late Pope Francis, who passed away on April 21. He noted that Francis dedicated himself fully to opening up the Church to modernity and contemporary dialogue.
Leo stressed the importance of the Second Vatican Council's reforms and called on clerics to engage in meaningful exchanges with diverse global communities and other faiths, continuing the inclusive approach established under Francis' leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)