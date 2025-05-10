Left Menu

Pope Leo XIV Calls for Continuation of Francis' Legacy

Pope Leo XIV urged Catholic cardinals to uphold the reforms and vision of his predecessor, Pope Francis. Emphasizing the importance of the Second Vatican Council's changes, such as conducting Mass in local languages, Leo reiterated the need for dialogue with the modern world and other religions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-05-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 17:17 IST
Pope Leo XIV Calls for Continuation of Francis' Legacy
Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo XIV has emphasized the need to carry forward the legacy of Pope Francis, calling on the world's Catholic cardinals to sustain the reforms and vision initiated by his predecessor.

During his inaugural meeting with the cardinals since becoming pontiff, Leo highlighted the significant impact of the late Pope Francis, who passed away on April 21. He noted that Francis dedicated himself fully to opening up the Church to modernity and contemporary dialogue.

Leo stressed the importance of the Second Vatican Council's reforms and called on clerics to engage in meaningful exchanges with diverse global communities and other faiths, continuing the inclusive approach established under Francis' leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan Conflict

Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan C...

 Pakistan
3
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

 Pakistan
4
Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Brands Are Navigating the Metaverse to Reshape Consumer Engagement

Virtual Power: How Metaverse Is Revolutionizing Clean and Resilient Energy Systems

GPS Drifters Reveal How Urban Wind Currents Spread Plastic Pollution Across Ontario

Can Road Design Slow Us Down? A Swiss Study Tests Urban Speed with Virtual Reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025