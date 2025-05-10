Mystery of the Missing Gold: Heist at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple
Approximately 100 grams of gold has been reportedly stolen from Kerala's Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple. The gold was intended for gold plating work and stored in a locker after use. The theft was discovered when the gold was retrieved for further work, prompting an investigation.
Approximately 100 grams of gold has been allegedly stolen from the revered Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, authorities disclosed this Saturday. The gold, equivalent to around 12 pavan, was earmarked for gold plating work within the temple premises.
The missing gold, last used two days prior, was securely locked away before it vanished without a trace. Temple authorities have since lodged a formal complaint, and police are vigorously investigating the incident, with CCTV footage under review to identify potential culprits.
An official from the Fort police station confirmed that the theft was discovered when the gold was taken out for continued work. The ongoing investigation seeks to unravel the mystery behind this high-profile incident.
