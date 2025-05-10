Alstone Unveils Future of Facade Innovation with Alstone Alcomb
Alstone, a top Indian manufacturer of exterior cladding solutions, launched its innovative Alstone Alcomb - Aluminium Honeycomb Panel in Bengaluru. The event, attended by leading architects and industry professionals, highlighted the product's strength, light weight, and design flexibility, reinforcing Alstone's commitment to advancing facade technologies.
In a bid to revolutionize facade technology, Alstone, India's premier exterior cladding solutions manufacturer, introduced its groundbreaking product, Alstone Alcomb, in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The launch event, hosted at Shangrila Hotel, attracted widespread interest from the top-tier architects and facade consultants, underscoring the industry's keen enthusiasm for innovative building solutions.
Alstone Alcomb, an Aluminium Honeycomb Panel, was showcased through live demonstrations and expert panel discussions focused on the dynamic evolution of building envelopes. Attendees praised the panel's unmatched durability, lightweight, and versatile design capabilities. Sumit Gupta, Managing Director of Alstone, expressed his delight at the warm reception and confidence in Alstone Alcomb marking a new era in high-performance facades.
Alongside the new product showcase, the event offered a platform for engaging discussions about the sustainability and fire safety of Alstone Alcomb, with industry leaders emphasizing its transformative potential in applications ranging from ceilings to canopies. Alstone's forward-thinking approach, coupled with gratitude towards the architect community, sets the stage for further technological advancements within the facade industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
