Inspiring Nationalism: RSS's Dynamic Training Camp for Young Volunteers

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's 25-day 'Karyakarta Vikas Varga Dwitiya' training camp has commenced in Nagpur, with a significant participation of 840 trainees from across India, including regions like Jammu and Kashmir.

The camp, held at Dr Hedgewar Smriti Bhavan in Nagpur's Reshimbagh, is focused on developing workers under 40 who have previously trained at the 'prant' and district levels. The event aims to enhance the growth of the RSS through well-trained individuals, concluding with a public ceremony on June 5.

According to Sameer Kumar Mohanty, the camp serves as an inspiring and unifying experience of nationalism, where diverse trainees learn to appreciate the shared core values of India. Mohanty emphasized the camp's role in shaping capable workers dedicated to the organization's mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)