Left Menu

Inspiring Nationalism: RSS's Dynamic Training Camp for Young Volunteers

The RSS's 'Karyakarta Vikas Varga Dwitiya', a 25-day training camp, commenced in Nagpur, engaging 840 volunteers across India, including Jammu and Kashmir. Designed for those under 40, it aims to rapidly develop workers for organizational growth. Addressing diversity, it fosters nationalism and inspires participants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 12-05-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 19:31 IST
Inspiring Nationalism: RSS's Dynamic Training Camp for Young Volunteers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's 25-day 'Karyakarta Vikas Varga Dwitiya' training camp has commenced in Nagpur, with a significant participation of 840 trainees from across India, including regions like Jammu and Kashmir.

The camp, held at Dr Hedgewar Smriti Bhavan in Nagpur's Reshimbagh, is focused on developing workers under 40 who have previously trained at the 'prant' and district levels. The event aims to enhance the growth of the RSS through well-trained individuals, concluding with a public ceremony on June 5.

According to Sameer Kumar Mohanty, the camp serves as an inspiring and unifying experience of nationalism, where diverse trainees learn to appreciate the shared core values of India. Mohanty emphasized the camp's role in shaping capable workers dedicated to the organization's mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025